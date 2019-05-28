



— A 12-year-old boy is the most recent victim of gun violence in Stockton. He was injured overnight when police say someone began firing shots into the home he was inside.

It has been a violent year in Stockton, and police are now getting help to try to curb the violence. Police said they do not have any suspects in the overnight shooting, but they do not believe it was random.

Bullet casings still litter the driveway and holes riddle the front window of the home on Chambord Drive where gunfire rang out in the night.

“It sounded like an automatic weapon or a semi-automatic weapon or something like that,” said a resident who did not want to be identified.

READ: 2 Arrested, Accused Of Stealing Woman’s Wallet, Hitting Her With Car

Police are not saying the shooting is gang-related, but that this specific home was targeted by a gunman or gunmen firing at least twelve shots while on foot outside.

“Unfortunately a 12-year-old boy who was inside the residence was struck by the gunfire,” said Stockton Police Department spokesperson Joe Silva.

Police say the 12-year-old has been treated for non-life threatening injuries.

One resident showed CBS13 a bullet hole in his garage from many years ago. Some residents say surrounding areas are much more prone to such gun violence, but that it’s not typical in their neighborhood.

ALSO: Deadly Gun Violence Rocks Stockton Over The Weekend

“The neighborhood really isn’t that bad it’s gotten really good over the years,” said Emily Argo.

This is the type of area that could get greater attention under a new policing task force called operation Raven (Reducing Violence in Neighborhoods) a program that just launched in Stockton.

“Basically, we’re going to be working side-by-side with a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department the California Highway Patrol patrolling in these high-crime neighborhoods where we see violent crime specifically gun violence,” said Silva.