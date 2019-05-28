



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Experts say gas prices are slowly but surely getting lower after pushing past $4 in California this year.

According to GasBuddy.com, prices for a gallon of gas in the Sacramento area have fallen by about 4.4 cents over the past week. With prices hovering at about $3.94 a gallon, however, the average is still 30.6 cents per gallon higher than it was a year ago.

Still, GasBuddy predicts that the worst looks to be over for the West Coast – as long refineries don’t experience any problems.

California motorists should expect to see prices above $3 but below $4 for most of the summer, according to GasBuddy’s latest analysis released on Tuesday. This means that gas prices will be similar but a bit lower than last summer.

Unplanned refinery maintenance was blamed for the gas price spike last month. However, Gov. Gavin Newsom recently directed the California Energy Commission to look into whether “possible market manipulation” was also a factor.

GasBuddy experts say more unexpected refinery outages, a possible trade deal between the US and China, and any rise in tensions with the Middle East could again cause gas prices to rise again.