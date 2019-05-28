TURLOCK (CBS13) – A tanker hauling milk rolled over and spilled some of its load after a driver ran a red light and crashed into it near Turlock.
The incident happened just after 10:30 a.m. Monday near Geer and Keyes roads.
California Highway Patrol says the tanker was entering the intersection when a Honda driver ran through a red light. Noticing the Honda coming into the intersection, the tanker driver veered sharply to the left.
However, the front of the big rig still hit the Honda – and the tanker tipped over, causing milk to leak out.
The Honda driver was pinned in her car due to the crash. She was stuck in the car for about an hour before crews could extricate her. She was then taken to the hospital. The tanker driver was able to crawl out a window.
Investigators say drugs or alcohol don’t look to be factors in the crash.
It took about five hours to clean up the mess after the crash, including all the spilled milk.