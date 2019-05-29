Filed Under:Indecent Exposure, Sacramento Police Department


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police arrested a 26-year-old man last week in connection to multiple indecent exposure incidents earlier this year.

Police said Charles Ryan Oehler was arrested and charged with eight counts of misdemeanor indecent exposure after turning himself in on May 24.

Officers said Oehler was charged in connection to three incidents in January.

Police said the incidents occurred:

  • January 28 between 3:00 pm and 3:45 pm at Vallejo Way and Riverside Boulevard
  • January 29 at 5:00 pm in the 6700 block of Gloria Drive
  • January 31 at 3:30 pm at Freeport Boulevard and 11th Avenue

In a February press release, the police department said the suspect had been exposing himself and masturbating around Sacramento.

Oehler is no longer in custody at the Sacramento County Jail, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

He is due back in court in June.

