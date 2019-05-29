SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento attorney who has filed thousands of lawsuits against local businesses for ADA non-compliance was formally charged by federal prosecutors Wednesday for making false tax returns.
CBS13’s Steve Large had the opportunity to ask Scott Johnson about the federal case against him as he left the courthouse Wednesday, but Johnson refused to speak to reporters.
Critics say Johnson is a drive-by litigant, filing ADA lawsuits at businesses he never even enters.
Federal prosecutors say of the many ADA cases he won or settled between 2012 and 2014, he underreported the taxable income he received from the cases. As a result, prosecutors say he paid little to no income tax during those years.
Johnson was indicted by a grand jury last week. Wednesday was his first court appearance. He pleaded not guilty and was forced to turn over his passport and submit his fingerprints.
He is due back in court for another hearing next month.