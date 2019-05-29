



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Dozens of current and former members of Sacramento’s Black Lives Matter group are denouncing leader Tanya Faison.

In an open letter released on Wednesday, more than a dozen people associated with the group alleged Faison’s leadership “has created and maintained a pattern of wide-ranging harm and manipulation.”

The alleged acts date back to 2016.

“Collectively, we realize that it is time for this harmful dynamic to end. We CANNOT allow further abuse to be inflicted upon ourselves or anyone in our community,” the letter reads.

No specific examples of the alleged actions were detailed, but the group says Faison refuses to accept responsibility.

“It is with this statement that we, current, former, and inactive members of Black Lives Matter Sacramento, unequivocally denounce Tanya Faison’s leadership. We will no longer be associated with Tanya Faison within the Sacramento Chapter of Black Lives Matter,” the letter goes on to say.

A total of 29 people, said to be current or former members of BLM Sacramento, signed the letter.

The letter was posted to the Allies of BLM Sacramento Facebook page, with Faison allegedly having full control of the larger Black Lives Matter Sacramento page.

Faison has not commented on the letter, but a post on Black Lives Matter Sacramento’s page reads:

“This chapter has undergone changes. Our acting board and the people that determine the direction of this work, are now some of the mothers of people murdered by law enforcement.”

The group says an official announcement will be made later Wednesday.