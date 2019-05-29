Filed Under:Calaveras County, Calaveras County Sheriff's Office, Car Fire
CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) — What started as a burning car has turned into a homicide investigation in Calaveras County Wednesday.

Highway 4 was closed for most of the day just west of Copperopolis when firefighters discovered a body inside a burning car.

While officers were investigating, they noticed a man hiding in a nearby field off of Highway 4 and Telegraph Road. He claimed to be armed and refused to come out, reportedly making threats toward law enforcement and suicidal statements.

After several hours, the man was taken into custody by Calaveras County Sheriff’s K9 Knox and the SWAT team. Deputies said they found evidence linking the man with both the burned-out car and the victim.

The suspect was booked into the Calaveras County Jail.

Neither the suspect nor the victim’s identities have been released.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are encouraging anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500.

