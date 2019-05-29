



Sacramento bar Goldfield Trading Post is facing a boycott after booking anti-LGBT rappers Adam Calhoun and Demun Jones during Sacramento Pride week.

The bar apologized for booking Calhoun and Jones’ “Crazy White Boy Tour” on June 7-8, but they are not canceling the sold-out shows.

In a statement posted to Goldfield Trading Post’s Facebook page Tuesday, organizers say they did not know the Sac Pride festival dates when they booked musicians Calhoun and Jones months ago.

Goldfield stressed they welcome people from all walks of life, and that they feature artists from all genres.

“A good majority of artists that perform on our stage are usually driven by the desire to express themselves, whether with words, emotion, or bodily movement. It’s unrealistic to expect everyone to be supportive, or be a fan, of all the artists that grace our stage,” Goldfield wrote.

Calhoun and Jones have been criticized for their homophobic lyrics and for offensive comments made on social media. The artists are scheduled to play two shows the same weekend as Sac Pride, which is June 8-9.

Goldfield Trading Post is just a few blocks away from Sacramento’s Lavender District.

Sac Pride organizers issued this statement about the concert:

“It is disheartening to know that local establishments would like to profit and support the content that this musical duo spew in their racist, homophobic, misogynistic, and xenophobic lyrics at all, let alone during the Sac Pride weekend celebration,” Sac Pride organizers wrote in a statement.

Some are now calling for a boycott of the bar.

“If you do not agree with Mr. Jones’s and Mr. Calhoun’s political views and would like to protest the show, that is your right to do so. If you would like to protest Goldfield Trading Post, that is your right to do so. Protest creates conversation, and conversation is how we will make this world a better place for all of us to live in,” Goldfield wrote.

More than 22,000 people are expected to take part in Sac Pride festivities.