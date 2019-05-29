  • CBS13On Air

LOCKEFORD (CBS13) – Investigators are asking for help in finding the driver who struck and killed a man in Lockeford Wednesday morning and took off from the scene.

The incident happened on Highway 88 near Walnut Street.

California Highway Patrol says officers responded around 5:30 a.m. and found a man unconscious. Officers noted that that the man had injuries consistent with being hit by a car.

That man was taken to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead. His name has not been released, but CHP says he’s a 60-year-old man from Lockeford.

Investigators are now trying to find whoever hit the man.

Anyone with information about who the driver may be is asked to call CHP’s Stockton division at (209) 938-4800.

