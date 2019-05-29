  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Cosumnes Oaks High School, Elk Grove Unified School District, Marines, Military homecoming


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A high school grad had an emotional reunion with a surprise visitor during her ceremony at the Golden 1 Center.

It happened at the Cosumnes Oaks High School Graduation Ceremony Wednesday.

Lance corporal Honeywood made it back home to Sacramento after a long deployment in Australia just in time to surprise his younger sister Kali Honeywood as she received her diploma.

LC Honeywood is stationed out of Camp Pendleton with the 5th Regiment 2nd Battalion 4th Marines and just spend about a year in Darwin, Australia.

Honeywood said after not seeing his sister for about a year he just wanted to say,

“Good job and I’m proud of you. Keep working hard and I love you. I’ll always be with you no matter where I am.”

The marine is planning to stay home for a bit and visit before going off to his next deployment in Okinawa, Japan.

