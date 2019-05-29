MODESTO (CBS13) – Authorities say two men and a woman are suspected of breaking into and stealing from dozens of storage units across the area.
Modesto police released photos of the suspects on Wednesday.
Investigators believe the group is responsible for more than 50 break-ins of storage units around the region, including Coulterville, Jamestown, Modesto, Sonora and Stockton. The group would cut locks and fencing in low-lit areas around storage places to get in, police say.
View this post on Instagram
MPD is looking to identify the female shown in these photographs. She is wanted in connection with a series of storage unit burglaries which have occurred in various jurisdictions. The other two males have been identified. Please contact Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 if you know the identity of the female. #whosthatwednesday #modestopd @stocktonpolicedepartment
The two men were arrested by Lodi Police after they were caught allegedly breaking into a church. However, the woman remains on the run.
Police have not released the name of any of the suspects.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation, especially if they recognize the woman in the photographs, is asked to call Modesto Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.