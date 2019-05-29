  • CBS13On Air

MODESTO (CBS13) – Authorities say two men and a woman are suspected of breaking into and stealing from dozens of storage units across the area.

Modesto police released photos of the suspects on Wednesday.

Investigators believe the group is responsible for more than 50 break-ins of storage units around the region, including Coulterville, Jamestown, Modesto, Sonora and Stockton. The group would cut locks and fencing in low-lit areas around storage places to get in, police say.

The two men were arrested by Lodi Police after they were caught allegedly breaking into a church. However, the woman remains on the run.

Police have not released the name of any of the suspects.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation, especially if they recognize the woman in the photographs, is asked to call Modesto Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.

