(credit: City of Manteca)
MANTECA (CBS13) — The city of Manteca said a transformer fire in the 1800 block of Moffat Boulevard caused a power outage in the area Wednesday evening.
According to the PG&E website, approximately 1,864 customers were affected by the outage that started just before 5 p.m.
Moffat Boulevard was shut down to through traffic while crews work to fix the transformer.
There is no estimated time for power to be restored.
