  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMThe Amazing Race
    8:00 PMNCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
    9:00 PMNCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Manteca News, PG&E, Power Outage
(credit: City of Manteca)

MANTECA (CBS13) — The city of Manteca said a transformer fire in the 1800 block of Moffat Boulevard caused a power outage in the area Wednesday evening.

According to the PG&E website, approximately 1,864 customers were affected by the outage that started just before 5 p.m.

Moffat Boulevard was shut down to through traffic while crews work to fix the transformer.

There is no estimated time for power to be restored.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s