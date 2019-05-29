  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Blue Canyon, Interstate 80, Placer County News, Placer County Sheriff's Office
(credit: CHP-Gold Run)

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 at Blue Canyon were shut down Wednesday evening after a big rig crash, authorities said.

(credit: CHP-Gold Run)

Caltrans reported the overturned semi tow truck and multi-vehicle collision just before 5 p.m.

Cal Fire said they were dispatched to the crash but were canceled because there were no injuries reported.

By 5:40 p.m. the interstate remained partially closed as crews worked on the overturned vehicle.

All lanes reopened around 6 p.m. Wednesday. ‘

