(credit: CHP-Gold Run)
PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 at Blue Canyon were shut down Wednesday evening after a big rig crash, authorities said.
Caltrans reported the overturned semi tow truck and multi-vehicle collision just before 5 p.m.
Cal Fire said they were dispatched to the crash but were canceled because there were no injuries reported.
By 5:40 p.m. the interstate remained partially closed as crews worked on the overturned vehicle.
All lanes reopened around 6 p.m. Wednesday. ‘