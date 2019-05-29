



— An Elk Grove teenager posted a video to her Twitter account showing a man going off on a racist rant as she sat in her car at a popular park.

The man claims she could not park where she was and goes on to say that the parking spots were reserved for United States Citizens. He even asks her to prove her citizenship and threatens to call ICE.

I talked with the teen via text, she says before she started recording, this man came over and asked her if she was his Uber. When she said no, he became heated and verbally abusive. @CBSSacramento https://t.co/F9APa4992A — Anna Giles (@AnnaGilesTV) May 29, 2019

“You park this car here again, I’m going to report you to the F*** ICE. Ok..you get that?” the man said in the video.

The incident happened in the Laguna Community Park parking lot. The teenage girl says she was parked when all of a sudden a man came up to her window, asking if she was his Uber.

When she told him no, she said things escalated quickly. She says the man became aggressive out of nowhere.

The video shows him refusing to step away from her car, repeatedly telling her the cops are coming. His comments quickly became racial.

Elk Grove police are aware of the situation and have made contact with the teen’s family. However, there is not much they can do because the man in the video technically did not commit a crime.

(Warning: The video does have some explicit language.)

I only posted part of the video on Instagram so I thought I’d post the longer video on here, Twitter do your thing and help find him. (Elk Grove, Ca) pic.twitter.com/JdhzcbrtVh — anajaira 😛 (@anajairaaaa) May 26, 2019

‘We do know he was contacting other folks in that area, causing issues with others whether it was racially motivated or that type of behavior we see on the video, we don’t know,” said Elk Grove Police spokesperson Jason Jimenez.

Police said they are familiar with this man and have dealt with him before but would not elaborate.