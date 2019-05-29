



DAVIS (CBS13/AP) – Officials have suspended a university marching band following a newspaper investigation into allegations of hazing, binge drinking and sexual misconduct.

The University of California, Davis Cal Aggie Marching Band was placed on interim suspension Wednesday, less than a week after the Sacramento Bee reported on the allegations.

The newspaper reported a culture of hazing, binge drinking and people taking off their clothes. One student described the band as a “frat with instruments.” Three people said they sought therapy after traumatic sexual experiences related to the band, and one woman said she had to be hospitalized for a psychotic breakdown.

The university’s associate director of campus recreation and unions, Jeff Heiser, told band students in an email that reviews would be conducted before the university determines “the appropriate outcome.”

While the review hasn’t been completed, the decision was made on Wednesday to place the band on interim suspension.

A full statement from Emily Galindo, Interim vice chancellor of Student Affairs, is below:

“The Division of Student Affairs has placed the Cal Aggie Marching Band (CAMB) on interim suspension pending the completion of the independent review of recent allegations of misconduct. The Cal Aggie Marching Band Alumni Association has been on suspension from performing alongside the CAMB since winter quarter when allegations of misconduct of one of its members first surfaced. Interim suspensions have been implemented for other student groups previously under review for misconduct within the division. Our leadership is committed to conducting a thorough internal and external assessment to determine the best path forward to provide a safe and inclusive experience for all student band members.”

