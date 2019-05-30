



— His two Sacramento shows were canceled over offensive social media comments, but now the rap artist at the center of the controversy says he’s still coming.

“I’m still going and I’ll be rocking my American flag next to your gay pride flag. Cause I can, in America…” said Adam Calhoun in a video posted to Facebook.

Calhoun said despite the backlash, he’s coming to Sacramento during Pride week and wants to show everyone he’s not homophobic or racist.

“They screamed enough to get our shows canceled in Sacramento,” Calhoun said.

The musician is speaking out against the decision to cancel his shows in Sacramento over his alleged use of homophobic and racist lyrics and offensive social media posts.

“If I have different views as transgenders and gays, doesn’t make me a homophobic,” Calhoun said.

In the video, Calhoun said show or not, he’s coming.

“I will be there and I will show you what kind of person I am and what I’m made of and I’m up for discussion with anybody,” Calhoun said.

Calhoun and artist Demun Jones were scheduled to bring their “Crazy White Boy Tour” to Goldfield Trading Post in Midtown Sacramento on June 8 and 9, while thousands of LGBTQ members and supporters are expected to celebrate Sacramento Pride.

While some said Goldfield should be allowed to book controversial bands, others called for a boycott of the bar in response to some of Calhoun’s social media videos.

Calhoun is heard using the n-word, and mocking transgender people, saying they’re confused.

Goldfield has since canceled the sold-out shows and issued an apology to the community along with the promise of refunds.

“Over the past few days we have spoken to, but more importantly listened to, the community that we are very proud to be a part of. After hearing all of your concerns and feedback we have decided to go ahead and cancel the upcoming Adam Calhoun and Demun Jones shows. We apologize for the angst that booking these shows has caused many members of the community, and wish everyone a wonderful weekend in this great city of ours,” the full statement from Goldfield Trading Post reads.

Meanwhile, Calhoun is not backing down.

“I hope you guys get comfortable cause I’m handed out hugs,” Calhoun said.

It’s unclear what exactly Calhoun will be doing in Sacramento, other than giving out hugs.

The Crazy White Boy Tour will make stops in Petaluma and Chico next month.