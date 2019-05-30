Comments
EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) – Detectives say they were able to return items stolen during series of burglaries – including a young musician’s cello.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says several homes were burglarized near Valley View Parkway recently. After an investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect as 37-year-old Justin Cogbill.
Cogbill was arrested in Folsom back on May 14 and a search warrant was soon served at places in Elk Grove and North Highlands.
Several items stolen during the burglaries were recovered, including laptops, phones, a watch case and the cello. Thanks to laser engravings, deputies say some of the items were returned immediately to their rightful owners.