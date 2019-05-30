Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — The family of homicide victim Jose Pablo Flores Martinez is offering a $100,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) in the homicide case.
STOCKTON (CBS13) — The family of homicide victim Jose Pablo Flores Martinez is offering a $100,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) in the homicide case.
Police say they found 24-year-old Martinez in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle with a gunshot wound to the chest last week. He was found in the area of Sierra Nevada Street and Poplar Street.
READ ALSO: Man Caught On Camera Going On Racist Rant, Harassing Elk Grove Teen
Martinez was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
No suspect information has been provided.
You may call and remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 946-0600 or contact Detective Asklof at 937-8323, who is seeking any information in this case.