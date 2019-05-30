  • CBS13On Air

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police have a 19-year-old gang member in custody in connection to a shooting that left three teenagers dead inside a car. 

The shooting happened near F Street and Finland Avenue in March. A 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene, officers say. Another man, age 18, was transported to a hospital in critical condition; he later died at the hospital from his injuries, police say.

After the shooting, Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs sent his condolences to the victim’s families, identifying the victims as 18-year-old Remilio Castillo Rivera, and siblings 18-year-old Tiffany Connary and 19-year-old David Connary.

READ MORE: Man, Woman Found Shot to Death In Car In Stockton; Third Person Dies At Hospital

Documented gang member, 19-year-old Joaquin Cruz was recently taken into custody in Klamath, Oregon. He will be brought back to San Joaquin County to face murder charges.

The investigation into the homicides remains active and police are encouraging people to call if they have information pertaining to this investigation. Callers are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377, the Investigations Unit at (209) 937-8323, or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous.

