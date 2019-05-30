Comments
NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Police say multiple people were detained after a reported theft at Fry’s Electronics and short pursuit around 8 p.m. Thursday night.
NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Police say multiple people were detained after a reported theft at Fry’s Electronics and short pursuit around 8 p.m. Thursday night.
Police received reports of multiple subjects stealing from the electronics store on Northgate Boulevard near Interstate 80 and said there were reports that one of the subjects had a firearm.
READ ALSO: Northern California Inmate Killed; 2 Prisoners Suspected
When officers responded to the store, they located the suspect vehicle and engaged in a short pursuit. Police pulled the vehicle over on I-80 at Northgate, arresting the subjects and locating the firearm.
Police did not say how many people were arrested.
The pursuit and arrest did not affect traffic on I-80.