Filed Under:Burglary Suspect, Fry's Electronics, Interstate 80, Sacramento Police Department


NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Police say multiple people were detained after a reported theft at Fry’s Electronics and short pursuit around 8 p.m. Thursday night.

Police received reports of multiple subjects stealing from the electronics store on Northgate Boulevard near Interstate 80 and said there were reports that one of the subjects had a firearm.

READ ALSO: Northern California Inmate Killed; 2 Prisoners Suspected

When officers responded to the store, they located the suspect vehicle and engaged in a short pursuit. Police pulled the vehicle over on I-80 at Northgate, arresting the subjects and locating the firearm.

Police did not say how many people were arrested.

The pursuit and arrest did not affect traffic on I-80.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s