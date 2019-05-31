BOSTON (CBS13) — A Folsom man is expected to plead guilty in the college admissions case.
Steven Masera, 69, is the former accountant and financial officer for the Edge College & Career Network and the Key Worldwide Foundation.
The Department of Justice said Masera will plead guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering. He is reportedly cooperating with the government’s investigation.
According to the terms of the plea, the government will recommend a sentence at the low end of the guidelines, one year of supervised release, restitution, and forfeiture.
Masera previously pled not guilty on March 25 and was released on bond with restricted travel.
Masera’s plea is part of the federal government’s investigation into the college admissions scandal. Former Sacramento college consultant William Rick Singer is at the center of scandal and has pleaded guilty to all of his charges, including racketeering conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to defraud the United State, and obstruction of justice.
The case includes a more than 50 defendants, including celebrities Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin. Huffman has pled guilty and is due back in court in September while Loughlin has entered a not guilty plea.
