Brittany Nichole Sharp (credit: Roseville PD/Facebook)

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A fake license plate did not help a woman suspected of driving a stolen car in Roseville.

On Tuesday, a police officer was driving in the 900 block of Pleasant Grove Boulevard when he happened on a vehicle that, instead of having a real license plate, had a photocopy of a license plate complete with a real registration sticker on the photocopy.

The license plate came back as clear and valid, but when the driver turned suddenly into a gas station parking lot, the officer pulled over the driver, 30-year-old Brittany Nichole Sharp of Sacramento, who is on probation.

The vehicle came back as stolen out of Sacramento. Inside it, the officer found a meth pipe and burglary tools.

Sharp was arrested on suspicion of several charges, including driving a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

 

 

