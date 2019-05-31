



— Parents in the San Juan Unified School District are on high alert after an elementary school student was diagnosed with meningitis.

The district sent a letter to parents Friday letting them know about the case, and their plans for moving forward. CBS13 has learned the student is being treated at UC Davis Children’s Hospital.

The County Public Health Department said this strain is viral not bacterial, which they say is good news for students in her class.

“I’m just praying for the little girl, and hoping she’s going to be okay,” said parent Heather Andrade.

The mother of the young girl infected posted a message on Facebook warning other parents who have kids at Cambridge Heights to make sure their kids aren’t sick, and to watch for symptoms of meningitis. She wrote that her daughter is in extreme pain, and she doesn’t want other families to endure the same.

READ: Governor Honors Oldest And Longest-Serving State Employee, 98-Year-Old May Lee

The post immediately put parents on edge.

“As a parent, it is scary, but we’re just doing what we can to just be aware and keep my little girl safe,” Andrade said.

Mike Goettsch, another district parent said, “It’s a scary thing, and I hope the little girl is going to pull out of it.”

The district sent out a letter to parents Friday warning them about the single case of meningitis.

It reads in part: “It is confirmed that the student does NOT show any indication of bacterial meningitis which is a much more serious and severe infection.

Once the school received reports from the student’s parent that there may be a possible meningitis case, we took the extra precaution of deep cleaning several common areas of the school and asked the district’s health services staff to contact county health officials for confirmation. We continue to work with the student and their family to support their quick recovery and return to school.

It’s important that all of our students remain healthy and ready to learn for these final days of the school year. As always, if your student does not feel well please keep them home and ensure they do not return to school until they are free of fevers, vomiting or other serious issues for at least 24 hours. If you have any questions or concerns please call the school office at (916) 867-2000.”

Bacterial meningitis can be deadly, and dealing with viral meningitis isn’t easy either. It can be transferred through person to person contact. Parents said they are grateful that this situation didn’t become worse.

ALSO: CDC: US Measles Cases Reach Highest Number In Nearly Three Decades

Dr. Dean Blumberg is the head of Pediatric Infectious Disease at UC Davis Children’s Hospital. He says he understands why parents at Cambridge Heights are concerned.

“The patients feel awful, and no parent wants their child to feel that way,” he said.

He says viral meningitis is the better strand of the disease to have.

“That’s not great either, but it’s better in that it doesn’t have the same kind of complications that bacterial meningitis has,” Blumberg said.

He says parents should just encourage kids to practice good hygiene. Signs of meningitis can be sudden neck pain or stiffness, or sensitivity to light.