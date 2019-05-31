Comments
(credit: North Tahoe Fire Protection District)
TAHOE (CBS13) — The Tahoe Truckee Rescue Team responded to Eagle Falls in Emerald Bay Friday evening to recover the body of a young woman who was reportedly taking pictures at the falls, lost her footing and went over.
Officials say the incident happened just before 3 p.m. Friday. They said the woman was not alone and bystanders witnessed the tragedy.
It is still unclear if the woman was a local or a tourist.
Officials asked people to avoid the area during the recovery.
The North Tahoe Fire Protection District said this is a sad reminder to be cautious while taking selfies and other photos in dangerous areas.
The woman’s identity has not yet been released.