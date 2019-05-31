  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Body Recovery, Eagle Falls, Emerald Bay, Selfie, Tahoe News
(credit: North Tahoe Fire Protection District)

TAHOE (CBS13) — The Tahoe Truckee Rescue Team responded to Eagle Falls in Emerald Bay Friday evening to recover the body of a young woman who was reportedly taking pictures at the falls, lost her footing and went over.

Officials say the incident happened just before 3 p.m. Friday. They said the woman was not alone and bystanders witnessed the tragedy.

It is still unclear if the woman was a local or a tourist.

Officials asked people to avoid the area during the recovery.

The North Tahoe Fire Protection District said this is a sad reminder to be cautious while taking selfies and other photos in dangerous areas.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

 

