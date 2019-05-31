  • CBS13On Air

TAHOE
(credit: North Tahoe Fire Protection District)

TAHOE (CBS13) — The Tahoe Truckee Rescue Team responded to Eagle Falls in Emerald Bay Friday evening to recover the body of a young woman who was reportedly taking pictures at the falls, lost her footing and went over.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area during the recovery.

The North Tahoe Fire Protection District said this is a sad reminder to be cautious while taking selfies and other photos in dangerous areas.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

 

