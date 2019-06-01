Comments
CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Carmichael.
At around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, a bicyclist was riding on eastbound El Camino Avenue when they were struck by a vehicle heading southbound on Land Wood Way, according to the CHP.
The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers are investigating the crash and are working to determine whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.
My heart goes out to both families involved.
It was a very sad sight to know that there was nothing we could do for the poor cyclist.