Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The father of an infant girl whose body was found behind a Southern California mortuary has surrendered at the US-Mexico border, authorities say.
Monday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Alexander Echeverria surrendered to authorities at the border.
Alexander is the father of Alexia Rose Echeverria, an 8-month-old girl from the Sacramento area who was found dead in a car last week in Bellflower.
Authorities have said the infant died in Sacramento, but have not said exactly where.
Alexander, who had been missing since the girl’s body was found, is considered a person of interest in the case.
A press conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. Watch it live on CBS13.com.
More to come.