ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Police are investigating after a party ended violently in Elk Grove.
The incident happened late Friday night along the 8900 block of Gables Mill Place, off Monterey Oaks Drive and Big Horn Boulevard.
Elk Grove police say officers responded to the home around 11:30 p.m. to investigate a large party that had ended after gunshots were fired. Officers say most of the people were leaving or already gone by the time they got there, but they did find evidence that a shooting had happened.
A little later, officers learned that someone had been taken to the hospital by friends after they were shot in the leg.
Investigators believe the host of the party had rented the home through a “short-term rental website,” police say. At some point during the party, a group standing in the front yard was approached by a man who started shooting at them.
The person shot was apparently walking towards the group and was hit by a stray bullet, investigators say.
Officers also found that a parked car and another home in the area were hit by gunfire.
Police say the incident is still under investigation and anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact detectives at (916) 478-8060.