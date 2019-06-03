



A graduation celebration ended in terror as a gunman opened fire and sent teens running. Now, neighbors want to make sure nothing like this can ever happen again.

Home surveillance cameras captured the shootout. You can see someone fire more than half a dozen shots in less five seconds.

“As we were falling asleep that’s when we heard a string of gunshots, then we heard all these kids and teenagers just running down the street,” one neighbor said.

Bullets shattered an SUV’s back window and other bullets hit neighboring homes.

“There were some shell casings in our lawn, so when we got home, they didn’t allow us to come back in the house right away,” neighbor Katie Guerere said.

Police say the incident started as a house party that escalated into a shootout.

“It’s scary, you know, that you’re that close and it was quite a bit of shooting. It was scary to know that you live not even a block from it,” one neighbor said.

You can see dozens of kids running away just seconds after the shots are fired. Some people were so desperate to escape, they broke through a fence, said a neighbor.

“You have that many people running…people may jump into backyards to get out of the way of whatever is going on,” Guerere said.

Neighbors were so worried today that some wouldn’t go on camera after hearing one person at to the party was shot.

“I saw him stumbling across the street and his friend was telling him to go call the ambulance, but he didn’t want to call the ambulance,” one neighbor said.

According to the police, the house was rented out through AirBnB. The company issuing a statement saying, in part:

“We have suspended the booking guest from our platform while we urgently investigate this incident and stand ready to work with local law enforcement.”

Neighbors say the woman who rented the house introduced herself earlier in the day and told them she was planning to have a party, but they had no idea it would turn into this. Now, they are planning to go down to city hall and see what needs to be done, to stop people from renting out their homes on a day-by-day basis.