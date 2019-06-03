Filed Under:Fairfield News

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Authorities say one person is dead after a shooting at a gas station in Fairfield late Sunday night.

The scene was at the ampm on the corner of Alaska Avenue and N. Texas Street.

A clerk says he went on his lunch break a little before midnight when he heard what sounded like a brick being thrown through a window. It was actually shots being fired.

The clerk then ran back into the store and called 911.

One person was shot and killed while another person was taken to the hospital.

