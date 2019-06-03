  • CBS13On Air

FOLSOM (CBS13) – Authorities say one person is dead after a crash involving a car and a bicyclist Monday morning.

The scene is near Willard Drive and Iron Point Road.

Folsom police say the crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. One person was killed in the crash, but no other details about the incident have been released at this point.

The driver stayed at the scene after the crash and is cooperating with the investigation.

Officers say the intersection could be closed for several hours. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

