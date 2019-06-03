  • CBS13On Air

Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A garbage truck crashed off Interstate 80 and into a drainage area below early Monday afternoon.

The truck went off the westbound side of the freeway just east of Northgate Boulevard.

It landed on a drainage area next to a dirt road below. It’s unclear if there are any injuries.

Exactly what led up to the truck crashing off the freeway is unclear at this point.

Caltrans and California Highway Patrol are warning drivers to be aware of emergency responders on the side of the freeway.

More information to come.

