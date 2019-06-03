  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:ducks, Petaluma, protesters

PETALUMA, Calif. (AP) — Nearly 100 animal rights protesters have been arrested during a demonstration at a Northern California duck farm.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office says the arrests, mostly for trespassing, were made Monday at the Reichardt Duck Farm in Petaluma.

The office says the protesters “demanded” to be arrested after a daylong protest involving hundreds of people.

The group Direct Action Everywhere protested what it says are cruel conditions. Spokesman Matt Johnson says one man suffered minor injuries while chained to machinery that started up.

The Sheriff’s Office says some people chained themselves together while others walked onto the property. The group says it took away some 30 ducklings.

The farm also was hit with protests in 2014 but the Sheriff’s Office later said it found no evidence of animal cruelty there.

 

 

