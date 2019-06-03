  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Fawn Rescue, Woodland News

LOOMIS (AP) — A white fawn has been rescued in Northern California by a truck driver who delivered the rare animal to a rescue center.

The Sacramento Bee reported Sunday that the small albino deer with a pink nose and large ears was discovered sitting in the middle of a road in Woodland.

Diane Nicholas at Kindred Spirits Fawn Rescue says the 3-week-old fawn’s mother was not located. She’s not sure how the animal came to be in the road northwest of Sacramento.

Nicholas says female deer often leave fawns while looking for food.

She says this is the first time she has treated an albino during 13 years operating the rescue and rehabilitation center on her property in Loomis, where volunteers treat 50 to 80 fawns per year.

