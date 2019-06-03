Filed Under:Michelin Guide, Michelin star, The Kitchen

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento restaurants are starting to get the credit they deserve. One restaurant, in particular, has received a big honor.

The Kitchen has won the city’s first Michelin Star. The announcement was made Monday at a special event for the new California Michelin Guide.

Restaurants all over the world covet the star rating the guide gives to exceptional eateries.

Last Tuesday, three Sacramento restaurants were given the Michelin Guide’s Bib Gourmand award for affordable restaurants. The eateries who earned an award in this category had to serve two courses and a glass of wine, or dessert, for $40 or less.

The Sacramento spots to earn the Bib Gourmand award were Canon, Frank Fat’s, and Mother.

In total, 151 restaurants earned the Bib Gourmand award across California.

