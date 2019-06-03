  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:bears, Solano County, Vacaville News


VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A Vacaville woman captured an unusual sight in her neighborhood over the weekend: a bear.

In video captured by the resident’s Ring camera, the bear can be seen strolling across her driveway late Sunday night. It’s unclear if anyone else reported seeing the bear that night.

The neighborhood where the bear was spotted is near Browns Valley Road and McMurtry Lane.

Vacaville officials tell CBS13 that, while it’s an uncommon occurrence, there have been bear sightings reported in the city in the past.

Back in 2016, video posted to Instagram captured a juvenile bear running through a Vacaville neighborhood in broad daylight.

Watch the Ring video of the bear above. 

