SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A big change is in store for the California State Fair.

The fair is about a month away – and that means good rides, good food and a massive light show at the end of the night.

Only, instead of the usual fireworks, they’ll be using drones to light up the sky.

Officials say that the change was made to be safer to the environment and more inclusive to families with young children and those who are sensitive to loud explosions.

The California State Fair is happening from July 12-28 this year.

