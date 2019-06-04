SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Fiery accusations were aimed at Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg by fellow councilmembers in a packed Sacramento council chamber Tuesday afternoon. It’s all over a battle for money.
Sacramento’s budget includes two dozen neighborhood projects which Mayor Darrell Steinberg calls “his priorities” for Sacramento. Of the projects picked — none are in Councilmember Jeff Harris or Angelique Ashby’s districts.
Ashby has been fighting for city funding for a world-class Natomas aquatics center.
“I’d be lying if I told you I wasn’t very irritated, Mayor, that nothing in Natomas was included in the budget. You could say that the aquatic facility was too expensive, and I could refute that,” Ashby said.
Approximately 100 members of the public signed up to speak on the issue today. The mayor denies his priorities were political.
We’ll hear from Mayor Steinberg tonight at 10 p.m. on CBS13.