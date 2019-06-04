



— Law enforcement is asking for your help finding the man who attacked a woman in broad daylight along a pedestrian bridge over Highway 50 near Watt Avenue.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office released a sketch Tuesday, hoping someone has seen the suspect wanted for this brutal attack.

“It was shocking. I would never think such a thing,” said Angelo DeStephano, who lives near the scene.

The woman in her mid-20’s was walking across a pedestrian bridge over Highway 50 toward Salmon Falls Park. That’s when investigators say a man came up and physically and sexually assaulted her, causing serious injuries. Fortunately, a Good Samaritan scared the man off and was able to describe the attacker to authorities: A tall thin black man between 20-30 with a short afro and two gaps in his top teeth. Detectives say he appeared “transient looking.”

“We get all kinds of people through here because we are close to trade-in places where they can trade in cans,” said DeStephano.

“They used to come every day and shoo them out but it’s been a lot better,” said another woman who didn’t want to be identified who also lives near the bridge.

She has lived there for almost five years. She says the homeless camp at the park and travel the bridge daily and what they leave behind is not safe for the those who walk there.

“My son crosses that bridge every day to and from school and my daughter to and from running errands,” said a neighbor.

Many along Salmon Falls Park are furious detectives waited until today to reveal how violent the attack was.

“Last Thursday he smiled and said don’t worry about it, that everything was just fine,” she detailed to CBS13.

Investigators defended their decision, saying it depends on what evidence has been collected.

“Once you come forward with details about something and it’s out there. It’s also out there for the suspect that we are looking for. So it’s a very tactical decision,” said Tess Deterding with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Dept.

If you have seen the suspect call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office or crime stoppers. You can remain anonymous and earn a cash reward.