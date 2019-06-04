Comments
LODI (CBS13) – Officers are crediting a drone with helping them catch a wanted suspect in Lodi.
The incident happened around noon along the 300 block of Maple Street.
Lodi police say they served an arrest warrant at a home in the area, but the suspect took off. Officers say the suspect started jumping fences into peoples’ yards, prompting them to release an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle to help track him down.
Officers say, with the help the drone, they were able to track him and he was eventually arrested.
The suspect, Lodi resident Timothy Juarez, has been booked into jail for the warrant and is facing prowling and resisting arrest charges.