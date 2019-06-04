SANTA CLARA (CBS13) – San Francisco 49ers great NaVorro Bowman is retiring from the NFL.
The team announced on Tuesday that Bowman, 31, had gone to 49ers headquarters to announce his retirement from the league.
Bowman – a third-round pick in the 2010 NFL draft – played eight seasons in the NFL, forming a feared linebacker tandem with Patrick Willis. He missed all of the 2014 after sustaining a gruesome knee injury in the 2013 playoffs, but went on to lead the league in tackles when he came back for the 2015 season.
In what turned out to be his final season in the league, Bowman was released from the 49ers early in the 2017 campaign but was soon picked up by the Raiders. He went on to play 10 games with Oakland.
Bowman, who is only 31-years-old, retires with career totals of 877 tackles, 16.5 sacks, 5 interceptions, 9 forced fumbles, 6 fumble recoveries and one defensive TD.