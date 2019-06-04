MANTECA (CBS13) — Two armed robbery suspects were taken into custody last week by Manteca Police after a foot pursuit.
The police department said officers responded to the 200 block of W. Center Street last Thursday around noon to investigate the reported armed robbery of a male juvenile.
The victim said he had been robbed by two male suspects and struck by one of the suspects with a firearm.
Police located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle about an hour after the robbery in the 1300 block of E. Yosemite Avenue. When officers attempted to detain the occupants of the car, two males ran off on foot. The remaining juvenile female and male stayed at the scene and were detained by officers.
The two suspects who ran off, 19-year-old Magique Brian Beermann and 18-year-old Dekail Diamonte James-Phillips, were detained shortly after and identified as the same suspects responsible for the robbery, police said.
Police said the female juvenile was also involved in the robbery. The third male who had initially been detained was found to not be involved and was released from the scene.
Officers said they recovered a loaded handgun from the suspect vehicle that had been modified to be fired in fully automatic mode and contained an extended ammunition magazine.
The three suspects were charged with robbery, conspiracy, and firearm charges.