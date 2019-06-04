Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Drivers may soon see a drop in speed limits near Sacramento schools.
The change was prompted after a report found that Sacramento had the highest rate of traffic-related pedestrian deaths under the age of 15 in 2016.
Speed limits around 115 Sacramento schools will now be lowered to 15 miles per hour.
This means more than 120 locations will need new speed limit signs. It will cost the city about $63,000 to replace the signs, officials said.
Tuesday, Sacramento City Council will also vote on lowering the speed limit on 51 other areas also considered dangerous.