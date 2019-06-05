



Apple is recalling nearly one million World Travel Adapter Kits because the three-prong AC wall plug adapters can break and pose an electric shock risk.

The recall involves 814,000 kits sold from January 2003 until January 2015 and cost about $30. The kits were sold on apple.com and at Apple stores and other home electronics stores nationwide. they also shipped from 2003 to 2010 with Mac and certain iOS devices.

The kits contained both three-prong and two-prong adapters designed to fit electrical outlets worldwide, although they were made primarily for use in the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Hong Kong. According to the recall notice, the recalled three-prong AC wall plug adapters are white and contain no letters on the inside slot where it attaches to the Apple power adapter. Later models, not involved in the recall, are white but the inside portion that attaches to the power adapter is gray.

At least six people have been shocked, with two people needing medical evaluation. None of those shocked was seriously injured and none is from the United States.

Customers who still own the recalled World Travel Adapter Kits are being told to immediately stop using the wall plug adapters and contact Apple for a free replacement adapter. Apple will need to verify your Mac, iPad, iPhone, or iPod serial number before starting an exchange. Exchanges can be done at Authorized Apple Service Providers, in an Apple Retail Store, or by contacting Apple Support.