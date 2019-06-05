



— Strange sounds coming from inside their own walls led one Fairfield couple to make a discovery they never would have imagined.

It was a sound coming from somewhere in Suzy Schneider’s home, she couldn’t quite make out.

“It had a little bit of a squeak,” Schneider said. “It started kind of sounding like crying noises.”

Schneider started following the sounds.

“I got my little step stool, started investigating,” Schneider said.

READ ALSO: Hoard of Hamsters Abandoned At Pet Store Now Up For Adoption

She took out her flashlight and centered on an area in her garage.

“I heard the noises, didn’t know where it was coming from, started looking around the box here,” Schneider said.

Then, behind the water heater, a sight she never expected to see. A baby raccoon stuck inside their home.

Swipe through photos of the baby raccoon

(credit: Ben Nuckolls)

(credit: Ben Nuckolls)

(credit: Ben Nuckolls)

(credit: Ben Nuckolls)

RACOON RESCUE

“And that’s when I could see a little body, Schneider said. “Tucked behind this really, really tight space.”

Schneider eventually got close enough to realize the little body belonged to a weeks-old baby raccoon.

ALSO: Stolen Support Dog Returned To Family

In a video of the stuck critter, you can hear its cries for help loud and clear, helpless and hanging in an uncomfortable spot.

“You can just see its little arms or little feet just trying to grasp for something,” Schneider said.

After calling county services, Schneider posted her problem on Facebook, looking for someone to help free it.

She drew a diagram of the problem and found a wildlife expert to drive to her that night, finally freeing the furry critter, which turned out to be a four-week-old baby girl.

READ: 6-Year-Old Battling Leukemia Gets Rocketman Wish Granted

“Kept at it, kept at it, kept at it, and eventually got it out,” Schneider said.

An unsettling noise from inside her home, leading to the discovery of a baby raccoon in distress, in desperate need of a helping hand that she finally she got.

That baby raccoon was taken to a rehabilitation center.

Schneider isn’t sure exactly how it got there, but suspects it may have been born in her attic, and somehow fell into that unusual spot.