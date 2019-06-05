  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baby Shark, Nickelodeon

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Doo doo doo doo doo doo.

Get ready for the viral tune to get stuck in your head even more because a new animated series based on the viral song Baby Shark is coming to Nickelodeon.

Nickelodeon is partnering with the creators of Baby Shark, Pinkfong, to develop the new show.

Baby Shark first launched on YouTube in November 2015 and became a viral sensation, becoming the ninth most watched video in the platform’s history.

The partnership will also include a new line of Baby Shark products to be sold worldwide.

A release date has not been set for the show.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s