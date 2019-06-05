



— Police say shootings on freeways in the Sacramento area are on the rise.

California Highway Patrol is leading an effort to address the problem. On Wednesday morning, officers tracked down three men they said were involved in a shooting on I-80 near Roseville back in March.

The three men in custody are 26-year-old Enacio Bolton, 27-year-old Tevarus Hill and 24-year-old Myles Sherman.

Freeway shootings are tough to solve, but police said a traffic camera caught the suspects going the wrong way on an exit ramp. They were able to get a picture of the vehicle.

“One of the most important things we need to let the community know is that our freeways are safe. These are not random people shooting each other on the highway. These are targeted attacks,” said Mike Harris with California Highway Patrol.

Harris is keeping track of highway violence and freeway shootings in the greater Sacramento area. He said this year there have already been 11 shootings. CHP investigated eight of those cases and made seven arrests.

Compare that to seven shootings last year and just three the year before that.

“These cases can be very difficult to solve and require a lot of investigative work. So these cases are still open, still pending, still possible for charges to be filed,” Harris said.

CHP is working with Stockton Police to increase patrols on freeways. The agency is also boosting involvement in zero tolerance gang enforcement in the area.

Stockton police told CBS13 this is an effort to help people feel safe traveling on the highways in Stockton.