



— Travelers were temporarily stuck on airplanes at Los Angeles International Airport after a power surge caused for equipment to be rebooted Wednesday.

According to an LAX spokesperson, the power surge occurred around 6:10 p.m. Generators reportedly came on immediately and the equipment that went out was in the process of being rebooted.

#BREAKING: The power outage at @flyLAXairport continues with no power at terminals 1, 7 and 8. @LADWP and #LAX are still trying to figure out why the power didn't come back on. Both @SouthwestAir and @United have cancelled flights. @JeffVaughn and @CBSLAsuzie have the latest pic.twitter.com/j4ciSWJT5p — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersTV) June 6, 2019

Once the equipment is rebooted, the seven flights affected will be reportedly be purged.

LAX Public Information Officer Olga Gallardo said power has been restored to most of the airport with the exception of terminals 1, 7 and 8. (Affecting mostly SouthWest and United Flights.)

She said it was a good idea to call your airline ahead of traveling to the airport to find out if your flight is delayed or canceled.

Many travelers took to social media after the power outage.

Power outage at #LAX

Still on the plane for 10-15 more min while they bring some stairs. Connecting flight…..if it goes out is in 1 hour. #FingersCrossed#RiverCats20 #Sacramento#NOLA https://t.co/95ykUcEQmj — River Cat Tales #ForeverRC 😺 (@R_CatTales) June 6, 2019

According to the flight status information from Sacramento International Airport, five flights are scheduled to come in from LAX Wednesday night.

A Southwest flight was delayed 60 minutes and an Air Canada and United flight were delayed 115 minutes. You can check incoming flights here.