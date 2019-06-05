Filed Under:Leukemia, Make-A-Wish-Foundation of Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A boy diagnosed with cancer got his out-of-this-world wish granted on Wednesday.

It’s Ryan LaSalle’s 6th birthday – and he got to celebrate it exploring the final frontier.

Ryan was diagnosed with leukemia just a week after his third birthday. He is obsessed with space, the stars and rocket ships.

So on Wednesday morning, of Make-A-Wish® Northeastern & Central California and Northern Nevada paid him a visit. With the help of JR Putman, Ryan got to show off his space smarts at the Powerhouse Science Center.

He even took a ride on the Challenger Shuttle – and tested his space knowledge on the in an appearance on 106.5 The End.

