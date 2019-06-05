  • CBS13On Air

MODESTO (CBS13) – Detectives have arrested a Ceres man allegedly responsible for fatally hitting a man with his car, then taking off from the scene.

The incident happened back on April 13. A man named Richard Lane died after he was hit by a driver.

Wednesday, Modesto police announced that their investigation identified 51-year-old Ceres resident Raymond Hansen as the suspect.

Hansen was arrested near Empire Avenue and Lapham Drive Wednesday morning and arrested. He is now facing felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter charges.

Investigators say witness statements helped them identify Hansen as the driver suspected of hitting Lane.

