Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) – Detectives have arrested a Ceres man allegedly responsible for fatally hitting a man with his car, then taking off from the scene.
The incident happened back on April 13. A man named Richard Lane died after he was hit by a driver.
Wednesday, Modesto police announced that their investigation identified 51-year-old Ceres resident Raymond Hansen as the suspect.
Hansen was arrested near Empire Avenue and Lapham Drive Wednesday morning and arrested. He is now facing felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter charges.
Investigators say witness statements helped them identify Hansen as the driver suspected of hitting Lane.